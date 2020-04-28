Andrew Wagner

After returning home from the army, Andy began working with his brother, Jack, perfecting the arts of carpentry and woodworking, eventually starting his own construction company. Building houses, apartment buildings and banks paid the bills, but his passion was converting a piece of wood into something beautiful. He took pride in every groove, corner and special detail that he put into a china cabinet, storage bench or cabinet door. To finish a piece, he painstakingly mixed shades of stain to create the perfect color for his works of art.

Andy caught the eye of Vicki Schiermeister, and he found that her spunky attitude and pool skills were hard to resist. They were married in May of 1978. He also adopted Vicki's five year-old daughter, Bobbi Linn. Again, this showed that he was brave and progressive and did what he felt was right. I asked him, once, if he thought his mother would have approved of the marriage. He immediately responded “No.” Andy revered his staunch Catholic mother, but still married a Lutheran single mom and accepted her child as his own, knowing that his beloved mother would not have approved of these choices.