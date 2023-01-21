BISMARCK—Amy Yecoshenko, 100, longtime Butte area resident died on January 17, 2023 at a Bismarck skilled nursing center. Amy was a longtime elementary school teacher in Drake, North Dakota. She was well known in the area for her flower gardening and quilting and moved to Bismarck in 2013.

Amy is survived by her daughters: Colleen Hall of Minot and Kathy (Bob) Peterson of Bismarck; brother: Everett (Mavis) Stromme of Fargo and sister-in-law: Ruth Stromme of Bismarck. She was preceded in death by her parents: Peter and Alice (Stoleranko) Stromme, husband: Walter Yecoshenko, brothers: Carl, Earl and Ralph Stromme and son-in-law: Ellis Hall.

Public Viewing and Visitation: Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Thomas Family Funeral Home – Minot.

Service: Tentatively, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Vincent United Methodist Church – Minot.

Memorials are preferred to Vincent United Methodist Church or to the donor’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.

