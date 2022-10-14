MESA, AZ - Alyce Mae Addington gained her angel wings on September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones in Mesa, AZ.

Alyce (Allie) Mae was born on May 1, 1933 in Huff, ND to John A. Ellison and Josephine M. Ellison (Watson). She grew up on the family farm in Huff, ND and graduated from Mandan High School.

An active and proud American, Allie was talented in many aspects of her life. She was an excellent cook and baker. Holidays were always a special, festive event in our home. Allie was also highly creative. She excelled at sewing, knitting, and crocheting, making beautiful afghans, sweaters, and scarves for her family and friends. Allie became a nurse in 1974, working many years at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, ND.

Allie learned to fish, hunt and love sports when she married Glen Addington in 1978. Allie and Glen spent over 25 years together and had a wonderful life traveling, hunting, and fishing. In 1986, Allie and Glen moved to Mesa, AZ for new adventures and warm weather. In Mesa, Allie Mae worked as a home health nurse and an Assistant Director of the Alzheimer's Day Care at Love of Christ Lutheran Church.

Allie was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and truly was the foundation of our family. Allie was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Addington; her brother, John Ellison; her son Michael Lee Metzger; and her companion Marvin Diede.

Alyce Mae is survived by her son, Edward Metzger, daughters: Cynthia Lyle (Donald), Marty Metzger (Joseph), and Joy Berguin (Robert); her granddaughters: Amanda, Allyson, Amelia, Annie, and Amy; as well as her great-grandsons: Emmett and Henry; She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many wonderful life-long friends.

The Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85205. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the American Heart Association or Hospice of Arizona.