Alvina Wang

Alvina (Riehl) Wang, age 86, of Bismarck (formerly of Flasher) died Aug. 10, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.

A mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Flasher, with Reverend Dennis Schafer as celebrant. Burial will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery, Flasher.

Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.

Alvina was born in Flasher Dec. 23, 1933, to Melchoir and Emma (Wagner) Riehl. On Sept. 2, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Erland (Chung) Wang and together they farmed north of Flasher.

Alvina worked for many years as the bookkeeper at Farmer's Union/Cenex Oil Company and as a business manager for the Flasher Public School. Alvina was an awesome cook and host. She loved being around family and friends, spending time and playing games. Prior to Erland's death they enjoyed many travels with friends.

Those left to share Alvina's loving memory are her children, Dennis (Linda), Bismarck; Bonny Heidt, Sedona, Ariz.; Nancy (Mike) Fleck, Flasher; Kathy (Mike) Busch, Brookings, S.D.; and Lisa (Pete) Jahner, Bismarck; her grandchildren, Shannon Zueger, Ryan (Cassie) Zueger, Joe (Heather) Fleck, Amber (Jesse) Boehm, Whitney (Ryan) Funfar, Kasey Michelson (fiancé Jeremiah Johnson), Mitch (Katrina) Michelson, Sullivan, Sawyer and Shay Busch, Emily Jahner (fiancé Jaden Materi), Ellie and Erin Jahner; great-grandchildren, Rylee and Logan Fleck, Hunter and Olivia Boehm, and Kinley and Braden Funfar. Sisters-in-law Rose Riehl, Mandan; and Lavonne (Don) Hardy, Los Gatos, Calif.

Alvina was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.

Service information

Aug 13
Visitation
Thursday, August 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Aug 14
Burial Service
Friday, August 14, 2020
10:30AM
St Lawrence Catholic Church
421 Court St
Flasher, ND 58535
