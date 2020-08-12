Alvina Wang

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alvina (Riehl) Wang, age 86, of Bismarck (formerly of Flasher) died Aug. 10, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.

A mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Flasher, with Reverend Dennis Schafer as celebrant. Burial will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery, Flasher.

Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.

Alvina was born in Flasher Dec. 23, 1933, to Melchoir and Emma (Wagner) Riehl. On Sept. 2, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Erland (Chung) Wang and together they farmed north of Flasher.

Alvina worked for many years as the bookkeeper at Farmer's Union/Cenex Oil Company and as a business manager for the Flasher Public School. Alvina was an awesome cook and host. She loved being around family and friends, spending time and playing games. Prior to Erland's death they enjoyed many travels with friends.