Alvina Wang

Alvina (Riehl) Wang, age 86, of Bismarck (formerly of Flasher) died Aug. 10, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.
A mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Flasher, with Reverend Dennis Schafer as celebrant. Burial will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery, Flasher.
Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.
Alvina was born in Flasher Dec. 23, 1933, to Melchoir and Emma (Wagner) Riehl. On Sept. 2, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Erland (Chung) Wang and together they farmed north of Flasher.
Alvina worked for many years as the bookkeeper at Farmer's Union/Cenex Oil Company and as a business manager for the Flasher Public School. Alvina was an awesome cook and host. She loved being around family and friends, spending time and playing games. Prior to Erland's death they enjoyed many travels with friends.
Those left to share Alvina's loving memory are her children, Dennis (Linda), Bismarck; Bonny Heidt, Sedona, Ariz.; Nancy (Mike) Fleck, Flasher; Kathy (Mike) Busch, Brookings, S.D.; and Lisa (Pete) Jahner, Bismarck; her grandchildren, Shannon Zueger, Ryan (Cassie) Zueger, Joe (Heather) Fleck, Amber (Jesse) Boehm, Whitney (Ryan) Funfar, Kasey Michelson (fiancé Jeremiah Johnson), Mitch (Katrina) Michelson, Sullivan, Sawyer and Shay Busch, Emily Jahner (fiancé Jaden Materi), Ellie and Erin Jahner; great-grandchildren, Rylee and Logan Fleck, Hunter and Olivia Boehm, and Kinley and Braden Funfar. Sisters-in-law Rose Riehl, Mandan; and Lavonne (Don) Hardy, Los Gatos, Calif.
Alvina was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.
Please visit www.weigelfuneral.com to view photos and sign the online guestbook.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
10:30AM
421 Court St
Flasher, ND 58535
