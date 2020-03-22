Alvina Helfrich

Alvina Helfrich, 84, Bismarck, passed away March 20, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held.

Alvina was born in Solen to Nick and Anna Berger on Feb. 3, 1936. She married Phillip Helfrich and together raised three children.

She is survived by son, Phillip (Beth) Helfrich Jr., daughter, Susan Helfrich, son, Allen (Sheri) Helfrich, grandchildren, Justin, Anna and Trey Helfrich, and great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Christian Helfrich.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck.

