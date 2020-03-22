Alvina Helfrich, 84, Bismarck, passed away March 20, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Alvina was born in Solen to Nick and Anna Berger on Feb. 3, 1936. She married Phillip Helfrich and together raised three children.

She is survived by son, Phillip (Beth) Helfrich Jr., daughter, Susan Helfrich, son, Allen (Sheri) Helfrich, grandchildren, Justin, Anna and Trey Helfrich, and great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Christian Helfrich.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck.

To plant a tree in memory of Alvina Helfrich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.