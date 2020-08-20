Alvina Brandner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alvina (Reich) Brandner, 87, Bismarck died Aug. 16, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. The service will be limited to no more than 50 people. Those attending are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Alvina was born June 20, 1933, in Wishek. She was the daughter of Katherina (Weber) Reich and Adam Reich.

She married Richard Brandner Feb. 26, 1953, at St Luke's Lutheran Church, Wishek.

The couple lived in Zeeland and later in Wishek. She worked at Maggie's Cafe. They had two sons, Bruno and Bruce. The family moved to Bismarck in 1967 where she worked in the housekeeping department of St. Alexius. Alvina and Richard later had a daughter, Susanne (Brandner) Freitag.

Alvina was a faithful servant within the Faith Lutheran Church Community where she was involved in various church organizations. She especially enjoyed participation in the Red Hats Society. Alvina had been recognized by the church with presentation of several honors for her dedication of helping others.