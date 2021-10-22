Alvin Schwarz

Alvin E. Schwarz, age 84, of Fargo, formerly Garrison, went to meet His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face on the morning of Oct. 19, 2021. Alvin was born to Martin and Hilda (Ude) Schwarz on Jan. 26, 1937 in Beulah. He graduated from Beulah High School in 1956 and furthered his education at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton with degrees in mechanics and business.

On March 28, 1964 he married the love of his life, Evelina "Evie" Keim. They had three children, Valerie, Nathan and Clinton.

On April 1, 1967 Alvin and Evie, along with his brother Herbert and Sharon, founded Schwarz Implement in Garrison. They owned and operated Schwarz Implement for 41 years, retiring in 2008. In 2017, Alvin and Evie moved to Fargo to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Alvin was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed being with family and friends as well as being involved in his church, and serving his business customers. He enjoyed talking about old cars and tractors as well as his love for Jesus Christ. Family vacations and travel were an enjoyment to both Alvin and Evie seeing mountains, oceans as well as the Midwestern plains.

Alvin courageously battled Alzheimer's for many years and requested his body to be donated for research to the School of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of North Dakota.

Alvin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Evie Schwarz, three children; daughter Valerie (Matthew) Bergerson, Lakeville, Minn., and sons Nathan (Stacy) Schwarz, Kindred and Clinton (Kimberly) Schwarz, Mason City, Iowa. Nine grandsons: Andrew, Ian, Evan and Alex Bergerson, Elijah and Isaac Schwarz, and Zechariah, Daniel and Samuel Schwarz and great-grandson, Phoenix Alvin Tysdal. He is also survived by four brothers: Elmer (Arlene), Wilmer (Lois), Leo (Joann) and Martin Jr. (Susan); one sister Frieda Maas; sisters-in-law LaRue Schwarz, Sharon Schwarz and Vera Glur.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Sr. and Hilda Schwarz, sister Lydia Hochhalter, brothers Albert and Herbert, brothers-in-law Harold Hochhalter and Ray Maas.

Due to COVID concerns, the service will be a private family funeral at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garrison on Saturday Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/thompsonfh/ for family and friends who are unable to attend.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Camp of the Cross, Garrison; to Alzheimer's Association at www.ALZ.org; or to your favorite charity.