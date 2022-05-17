Alvera Mae Bergquist

BISMARCK - Alvera Mae Bergquist passed from this world on February 7, 2022, in Bismarck, ND as the result of pancreatic cancer. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 20 at 2 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Washburn ND. Officiant is Pastor Annie Carlson from Washburn United Methodist Church.

Alvera was born on January 5, 1928 to Louis and Emma (Kundert) Bergquist in Underwood, ND.

Alvera grew up on her parent's farm northeast of Underwood where she attended rural school and then graduated from Underwood High School. She went on to earn her B.A. in Education from Jamestown University and her Master's in Computer Science from Nova University. She taught elementary school for over 39 years in ND, MT, CA and AZ.

Alvera had several passions in addition to education. She enjoyed traveling in and out of country, especially in recent years when she would have an annual summer adventure with her brother Grant. Oh, the stories that came from those excursions throughout the mid-west! She loved music and had a voracity for reading, completing 1,000 pages per day up to the time of her death. Visual arts and historical preservation occupied most of her retirement years. In addition, she found great joy and meaning in her weekly ladies' luncheons prior to recent events.

Many knew Alvera for her philanthropy and the mark she made in preserving and recognizing the Lewis and Clark Trail through North Dakota. Most important was her humility and humanity. She was kind to everyone and deeply interested in each person crossing her path whether it be a caregiver, delivery person, physician or stranger. She was especially passionate about family, spending many hours compiling photos and documenting family history. She was very proud of her Swedish and German heritage.

Alvera's family would like to recognize the profound importance of these people in her last year's journey: Sanford's Dr. Jill Klemin; Sanford's Hospice team of Jill, Whitney, Kayla and Jess; Katie Bjornson and Christa Culver. With their support, her journey was deeply blessed.

Preceding Alvera in death were her parents, brothers Wallace and Grant Bergquist and sister-in-law Carol Bergquist.

Alvera is survived by her niece Penny (Loren) Woodward, nephew Kyle Bergquist and great nieces and nephews Katie (Dan) Bjornson, Thomas House, Paige Bergquist and Austin Bergquist.

