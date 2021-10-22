Alta Schramm, 90, went to heaven peacefully on Oct. 20, 2021. She was born in Beulah to William and Christine (Schnaidt) Hilz.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave. D, Bismarck. A livestream will be available on the church's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church.

Alta was married to her late husband Larry Schramm on March 1, 1953, in Beulah. Together they raised two sons and ran a dairy and beef farm until they retired in 1982. After retiring from running the farm they traveled around selling many different products at Flea Markets, making new friends and enjoyed the winter months in Yuma. In 2009 they moved into their condo in Bismarck to enjoy the rest of their life.

Alta is survived by her two sons and their spouses, two granddaughters and their spouses along with five great-grandchildren, one sister, one nephew and one niece and family.

Alta was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Schramm; her parents, William and Christine Hilz, and one brother.

To view Alta's full obituary and sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.