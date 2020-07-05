Alpha DeKrey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alpha Ann Whitman was born on July 30, 1929 in rural Robinson to Jay P. and Lena (Russ) Whitman. She joined three sisters, Una Mae, Faye June and Nora Belle.

She passed July 1, 2020 at her daughter’s home with family present.

She attended country school for 7 years, then school in Robinson, and graduated from Drake High School in 1946, while living with her oldest sister, Una. She went to college at Valley City State University for two years where she received her teaching certificate.

She taught elementary students in Napoleon and Robinson before marrying John E. DeKrey (Brownie) June 9, 1951. They resided on the family farm until his illness and death in the fall of 2016. After his death, she lived in an apartment in Jamestown.

She taught school in Pettibone for 25 years before retiring in 1988. She was an excellent, caring and innovative teacher, who was loved by her students.

She was active in the Weiser Homemakers, Ladies Aid of the Malcolm Congregational Church, and in the Steele Chapter of Order of Eastern Star until they closed their doors. She and Brownie were members of the Malcolm Congregational Church and attended faithfully.