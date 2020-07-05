Alpha DeKrey

Alpha Ann Whitman was born on July 30, 1929 in rural Robinson to Jay P. and Lena (Russ) Whitman. She joined three sisters, Una Mae, Faye June and Nora Belle.
She passed July 1, 2020 at her daughter’s home with family present.
She attended country school for 7 years, then school in Robinson, and graduated from Drake High School in 1946, while living with her oldest sister, Una. She went to college at Valley City State University for two years where she received her teaching certificate.
She taught elementary students in Napoleon and Robinson before marrying John E. DeKrey (Brownie) June 9, 1951. They resided on the family farm until his illness and death in the fall of 2016. After his death, she lived in an apartment in Jamestown.
She taught school in Pettibone for 25 years before retiring in 1988. She was an excellent, caring and innovative teacher, who was loved by her students.
She was active in the Weiser Homemakers, Ladies Aid of the Malcolm Congregational Church, and in the Steele Chapter of Order of Eastern Star until they closed their doors. She and Brownie were members of the Malcolm Congregational Church and attended faithfully.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apple of her eye. When the grandchildren were small you could find her reading a story to them. She had begun to do the same for her great-grandchildren.
Later, when the grandchildren had grown, she was absolutely delighted to visit and to have them visit her. She enjoyed getting to know their spouses, families and friends.
She was well known for her gracious hospitality, wonderful cooking, and hosting large family holiday meals. Her recipes will live on with her children and grandchildren. Especially her homemade buns and caramel rolls; they were legendary. The grandchildren could not wait to visit, to taste them. They knew if grandma came to visit, she had brought both of her delicacies.
The coffeepot was always on and guests were always welcomed for a cup and a good visit.
She will be missed by her five children, Debby (David) Strand, Diane (LeRoy) Krupke, Duane (Jan) DeKrey, Linda (Terry) Dammel, and Marlys (Claude) Christie, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and her sister Nora Sannes, nephews, nieces, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, and three nephews and one niece.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, at Eddy Funeral Home
Prayer Service: 7 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at Eddy Funeral Home.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Monday, July 6, at First United Methodist Church, Jamestown.
Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.