Alois Weigel

Alois Joseph Weigel, 82, Napoleon, passed away peacefully Aug. 12, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 401 Broadway, Napoleon. A livestream of Alois's Funeral Service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Facebook and YouTube pages.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church with a rosary/vigil service held at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Philip's Catholic Cemetery, Napoleon.
Alois was born to Baltzer A. and Marian (Aberle) Weigel Oct. 27, 1937, on a farm west of Napoleon. He attended the Farm School (south of the farm) through the eighth grade. Alois's first job was working at the creamery in Napoleon prior to moving on to is long-term career at Cenex.
On Jan. 2, 1957, Alois married Christine (Wangler) at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Kintyre.
Alois and Christine resided in the city of Napoleon and were blessed with four wonderful children. They became members of St. Philip's Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Alois enjoyed playing pinochle with their friends, fishing with the kids and spending quality time with his family.
Alois began a devoted career at Cenex in 1969 where he had the opportunity of meeting many of the members of the community and rural area.
Alois will be deeply missed by his wife of 63 years, Christine; two sons, Ron, Bismarck; Randy (Lyn) Aurora, Colo.; and two daughters, Vonda (Steve) Littleton, Colo.; Tammy (Bobby), Lakewood, Colo. Alois also had five beautiful grandchildren: Tammy's children — Cameron, Bismarck; Shanda (Matt) Moore, Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and Randy's boys — Evan, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Justin, Tempe, Ariz.; and Dylan, Aurora, Colo.
He is also survived by eight brothers; Sam (Carol), Linton; Leo (Rosemary), San Ramon, Calif.; Bash, Cottage Grove, Minn.; Andy (Lynn), Templeton, Calif.; Larry (MaryBeth), Wildwood, Mo.; Tom (Martha), Los Angeles, Calif.; Micky (Tina), Napoleon; Paul (Teri), Mandan and five sisters; Reggie (Bob) Litt, Bismarck; Barb (John) Silbernagel, Napoleon; Kathy (Dave) Aas, Minot; Mary (Doug) Bismarck; Helen, Hugo, Minn.
Alois was preceded in death by his parents, Baltzer A. and Marian (Aberle) Weigel, a brother Joseph and a brother-in-law Steve Howie (Helen).
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon.
Share memories and sign the online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon, entrusted with arrangements.
