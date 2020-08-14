Alois Weigel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alois Joseph Weigel, 82, Napoleon, passed away peacefully Aug. 12, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 401 Broadway, Napoleon. A livestream of Alois's Funeral Service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Facebook and YouTube pages.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church with a rosary/vigil service held at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Philip's Catholic Cemetery, Napoleon.

Alois was born to Baltzer A. and Marian (Aberle) Weigel Oct. 27, 1937, on a farm west of Napoleon. He attended the Farm School (south of the farm) through the eighth grade. Alois's first job was working at the creamery in Napoleon prior to moving on to is long-term career at Cenex.

On Jan. 2, 1957, Alois married Christine (Wangler) at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Kintyre.

Alois and Christine resided in the city of Napoleon and were blessed with four wonderful children. They became members of St. Philip's Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Alois enjoyed playing pinochle with their friends, fishing with the kids and spending quality time with his family.