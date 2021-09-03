Almeda Kotaska

Almeda “Alice” Kotaska, 103, passed peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the Baptist Health Care Center in Bismarck.

Alice, daughter of William and Pauline (Krumpos) Nowek, was born July 26, 1918, at her father's homestead in St. Joseph, Montana. At a young age, the family moved to Conway and Alice graduated from the eighth grade at Conway Public School. During World War II, Alice worked at various jobs in the state of Washington.

Alice returned to Conway and was united in marriage to Elmer Kotaska on Oct. 23, 1945, at St. Mark's Catholic Church. They established their home in Conway and later moved to Ryder for two years and then moved to Mylo. While living in Mylo, Alice worked as a nurse's aide at the Rolette Hospital. Elmer passed away March 24, 1972.

After Elmer's death, Alice moved to Devils Lake and completed her GED and graduated from a Practical Nurses Program in January of 1974. She worked as an LPN at Mercy Hospital and served on the ND State Board of Nursing. She semi-retired in January 1985 and assisted with home health care until completely retiring in the 1990s. In 2008, Alice moved to Bismarck to be closer to family.