Alma Schreiner, 98, Bismarck, formerly of Garrison, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at a Bismarck care facility. Private funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25 at Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison. Private graveside services will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison.

Alma Marie Gohl was born Dec. 5, 1921 in Garrison to Gustaf and Caroline (Mautz) Gohl. As a young girl, her greatest desire was to graduate from high school, but illness prevented that. She then worked for a local family and helped raise her younger siblings.

On Nov. 18, 1941 she was married to Arthur Schreiner Sr. at Endres Catholic Church, rural Max. She worked alongside Artie, farming and raising her family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and reading. She was active in homemakers and taught catechism.

In 1969 they moved to Garrison where she was a cook at McLean Manor and the Garrison Nursing Home. She was a member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and Saint Ann's Altar Society and a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Hugh P. Minehan Post #49.