Alma Allmendinger, 91, went to her heavenly home on Sept. 16, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. today, Sept. 19, at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck, with Rev. Harkins officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Alma was born May 13, 1929. She attended Dodge School and lived with her parents. After her dad's retirement, they moved to Bismarck. When her father passed away, Alma and her mother moved to Missouri Slope. After her mother's passing, Alma continued living at Missouri Slope. For a short time, she moved to Kennsington and Edgewood Vista, however she returned back to Missouri Slope until her passing.

She is survived by brother, Elmer, Bismarck.

Alma was preceded in death by her sisters, Lorraine, LaVerne and Lenora; and her parents, Fred and Amelia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, 2425 Hillview Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501.

