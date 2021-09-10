Allen Ryberg

Allen L. Ryberg, 74, Bowbells, passed away Sept. 7, 2021, at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Montana. A private graveside service will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

A Celebration of Al's Life will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at the Radisson in downtown Bismarck.

Al was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Jamestown to Junius and Eldora (Josephson) Ryberg. He was raised on a farm in rural Sanborn, before moving to a farm by Hurdsfield, where he graduated from high school in 1965. Al was drafted into the Vietnam War and served honorably until 1969. After returning from the war, he took a job as a state trooper for the North Dakota Highway Patrol. This job took him to Bowbells where he met and married Tammy Aufforth.