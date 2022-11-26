Allen Dean Baumstarck, 65, was called home on November 23, 2022 surrounded by his family and compassionate healthcare providers at the VA hospital in Fargo, ND.

Al was born in Bismarck, ND on October 31, 1957 to Rose and John Baumstarck. Al graduated from Mandan High School, then served in the US Navy on the USS Lexington.

Al was an entrepreneur at heart, and his businesses included carpet cleaning and sewing machine sales and repair. Al’s deep faith was evident through his participation in the church and his willingness to serve, including in the church choir, the adoration, and the Knights of Columbus. Al was committed to helping family and friends, and he always showed up for those in need.

His hobbies included karaoke, biking, running, and card playing (especially pinochle). He loved riding his motorcycle. Al’s creativity shone in his passion for quilting.

Al is survived by ten siblings: Leona (Rick Glatt), Ponca City, OK; John (Jean), Vancouver, WA; Adam (Joan), Nashville, TN; Leo, Redmond, WA; Shirley (Mark Voss), Bismarck, ND; Linda (Jamie Carmichael), Ottertail, MN; Julie Rhoades, Loveland, CO; Rose (Greg Baranyk), Gainesville, FL; Hilary (Peggy), Bellingham, WA; Mary, Bismarck, ND; 24 nieces and nephews, and 23 great nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his parents John and Rose, brother Richard, and brother-in-law Dennis Hempler.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:45 PM and a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.

Visitation will continue on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM with a Funeral Mass at 2:00 PM and Lunch served following at Holy Cross Catholic Church, West Fargo.

The family of Al Baumstarck expresses great gratitude to the VA Hospital in Fargo, ND for the care and love of Al while he battled brain cancer. Their compassion, respect, and professionalism were extremely evident, and we will be forever grateful.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.