Alice Zimbelman

Alice Lorraine Zimbelman, 95, Mandan, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, at Sunset Drive – a Prospera Community.
Due to the recent restrictions issued by the CDC, a private family service will be held at Parkway Funeral Service.
The youngest of four children, she was born in a farmhouse in Lehr on April 24, 1924, to Andrew and Rikka Bauer. She attended a country schoolhouse through eighth grade.
Alice married Herbert Zimbelman on July 6, 1947, at Napoleon Baptist Church. They were blessed with two children, Gerald and Debra. They spent time living in Jamestown, Napoleon, and Bismarck. Alice was an employee at Bismarck Hospital and later at the Kirkwood Motor Inn.
Alice faced many challenges throughout her life, yet always persevered. Due to a bone disease, she had to relearn how to walk four different times during her youth and adulthood. She was widowed at a young age, which resulted in her becoming a resourceful, hardworking single mom providing for and raising her two children. She always maintained a very close relationship with both of them.
Her lifelong faith in Jesus Christ gave her strength and hope through many hardships. She always had abounding love for others, a cheerful disposition and inspiring resilience. In addition, her family lovingly remembers Alice's fondness for all things sparkly and that she enjoyed watching golf on TV for the scenery. She was an excellent German cook and loved nurturing African violet plants to bloom.
She was blessed with three great-grandchildren and was looking forward to the arrival of her fourth. They enjoyed visiting her, especially since she always shared her favorite Little Debbie snacks with them.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Debra (Daniel) Long; grandchildren, Kimberly (Jordan) Singer, David Long, Kelly (Aaron) Moser and Nathan Long; and great-grandchildren, Levi Singer, Judah Singer, and Quinn Moser; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Zimbelman, in 1964; and her son, Gerald, in 2009.
The family requests no flowers to be sent due to allergies. Memorials may be given to Camp Grassick where Alice spent time learning to walk when she was young, the Gideons or the Century Baptist Church Benevolent Fund.
