Alice Zimbelman

Alice Lorraine Zimbelman, 95, Mandan, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, at Sunset Drive – a Prospera Community.

Due to the recent restrictions issued by the CDC, a private family service will be held at Parkway Funeral Service.

The youngest of four children, she was born in a farmhouse in Lehr on April 24, 1924, to Andrew and Rikka Bauer. She attended a country schoolhouse through eighth grade.

Alice married Herbert Zimbelman on July 6, 1947, at Napoleon Baptist Church. They were blessed with two children, Gerald and Debra. They spent time living in Jamestown, Napoleon, and Bismarck. Alice was an employee at Bismarck Hospital and later at the Kirkwood Motor Inn.

Alice faced many challenges throughout her life, yet always persevered. Due to a bone disease, she had to relearn how to walk four different times during her youth and adulthood. She was widowed at a young age, which resulted in her becoming a resourceful, hardworking single mom providing for and raising her two children. She always maintained a very close relationship with both of them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}