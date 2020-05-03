Alice Robinson

People who have not even met Alice know and value her wisdom about parenting, interior design, and incoming plagues. She was welcoming and encouraging to everyone around her. When something needed to be done, it was never a question of whether something was possible, but of how the task was going to be completed. Her strength would often turn into stubbornness, as she forced fixes to problems before her. Alice would certainly give the man a fish, but would also put in all possible effort to teach him to fish for himself. In order to do her part in the effort against the current pandemic, Alice was making cloth masks for essential workers and looking up how to reinstate her nursing license to relieve her professional colleagues.