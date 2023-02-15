Alice Marie Brown

WILTON - Alice Marie Brown, 81, of Wilton, passed away on February 11, 2023, at her home. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 18, at 11:00 AM at Bismarck Funeral Home with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service.

Alice Marie Brown (Andel) was born on November 18, 1941, in Breckinridge, Minnesota to Frank and Marion Andel. She attended schools in Dent and Perham, Minnesota, and attended school in Lisbon and Englevale, North Dakota. In May of 1959, Alice graduated from high school in Page, North Dakota.

After graduation, Alice married her best friend and partner, Lee Brown on October 16, 1959, in Casselton. They were married for 59 years and raised three children on their farm West of Wilton.

Alice was an active member of the Red Hat Society for many years. Her greatest joys were time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and neighbors. She also enjoyed her occasional trips to the casino.

Alice is survived by her children; Tim (Chris) Brown of Fargo, Mike (Jeanne) Brown of Bismarck, and Sherri (William) Watson of Colorado; grandchildren Jeremy (Kim) Bourgois, Tyler Bourgois, Ben Brown, Jessie Brown, Joseph (Alexandria) Brown, Allison (Dan) Roemmich, Kadie (Derrick) Gefroh, and Megan (Cole) Schaible; great-grandchildren; Emerson, Avaree, Winston, Theodore and Raven; Siblings; Frances Haim, Hazel Maddock, and Chuck (Connie) Andel.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers; Raymond, Donald and sister; Eilene.