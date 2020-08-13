× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice Just, Sioux Falls, SD, died August 10, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD. She was days short of being 100 years old.

Alice Norrish Tillotson was born August 21, 1920, at Bismarck, ND, to Benjamin and Catherine Tillotson. She was baptized at Gethsemane Episcopal Church. Alice graduated from Bismarck High School in 1938, and attended North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND. While in Bismarck, she was employed in the office of the State Board of Higher Education, Capitol Building.

She married Ferdinand Just on June 22, 1946, at St. George Episcopal Church, Bismarck. They moved to Huron, SD, in 1949, where Alice worked at the Huron Clinic. After moving to Pierre, SD in 1970, Alice worked for Gov. Frank Farrar and also for the Greater South Dakota Association.

Ferd died on December 17, 1970, in Pierre, SD. Alice returned to work at the Huron Clinic. She moved to Bismarck and worked at the ND Secretary of State then moved to Rapid City, SD, Aberdeen, SD, and finally to Sioux Falls, SD, in 1987.

She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Cathedral and St. Elizabeth Guild, serving as past president. Alice was a member of PEO Sisterhood for more than 70 years and was active in Chapter CL in Sioux Falls until a few years ago.