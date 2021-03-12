Alex Bosch

Alexander “Alex” Bosch passed away March 9, 2021 at the age of 91 surrounded by his caretakers at Lakewood Landing. His two children were also by his side who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 15 at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. For a direct link to the livestream, go to the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 4 p.m.

Burial will be held 1 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Alex was born April 30, 1929 in Linton, the son of John and Cecilia (Feist) Bosch. After completing his middle school years, he left school to join his father in operating their family farm. This is where his love for gardening, yardwork and all things outdoors began. Alex is also a veteran as he served in the U.S. Army for a number of years.