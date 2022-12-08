 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alex Bichler

  • 0
Alex Bichler

Alex Bichler

BISMARCK—Alex Bichler, 97, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Linton, ND, died December 5, 2022, at Sanford Health in Bismarck surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. Burial will be at 4:00 p.m. at St Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Linton, ND. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary vigil service at 7:00 p.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck.

Please visit www.sannesfeistfh.com to view complete obituary and livestream of funeral Mass. (Sannes Feist Family Funeral Home, Linton)

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News