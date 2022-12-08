BISMARCK—Alex Bichler, 97, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Linton, ND, died December 5, 2022, at Sanford Health in Bismarck surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. Burial will be at 4:00 p.m. at St Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Linton, ND. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary vigil service at 7:00 p.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck.