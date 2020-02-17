Aldeen Engelbretson, 89, of Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center passed away on Feb. 13, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at House of Prayer, 1470 S. Washington St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, where a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Aldeen was born in Wilton on Feb. 19, 1930 to Beda (Skoglund) and Oscar Coleman. She graduated from Regan High School.

She was married to Ernest Sorenson on Jan. 17, 1948 and they were blessed with five children. She married Orville Engelbretson on July 9, 1988.

Aldeen was a 4-H leader in Wilton while raising her five children. After moving to Bismarck in 1970, she enjoyed working at Montgomery Wards and later at Q&R Clinic as a receptionist. She was a self-taught pianist. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, bingo, puzzles and attending her grandchildren's events.

Aldeen is survived by her children, Jeannette “Jan” Meckle, Susan Bonnet (Jack Reiser), Karen and (Melvin) Fischer, and Sheila Klein; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.