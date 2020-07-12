Albina Reichmuth

Albina M. "Bea" Reichmuth, 93, died July 6, 2020, in Elk River, Minn. Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15th, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan. Vigil will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Services.
Albina "Bea" was born Aug. 13, 1926, in Wales, the daughter of Albin and Lucy Borho. She attended Langdon High School and joined the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BS in nursing in 1947. She married Robert "Bob" Reichmuth July 2, 1949, they celebrated 46 years of marriage. She was a registered nurse working in a variety of positions: She was the first nurse for the Minneapolis Arthritis Foundation's mobile services. She worked at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn. In 1968, she moved to Bismarck where she was employed at Q&C Clinic as a surgical supervisor for 15 years until she retired in 1989.
Bea loved traveling. She visited most of the United States, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, China and Thailand. Beanie loved Jazz. Her hobbies were playing bridge, bowling, participating at many National WIBC tournaments with her Midway Lanes bowling team. She was an avid sports fan, including the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, Bismarck St. Mary's Boosters and women's softball. Most importantly Bea loved her family and friends and had a zest for life! She had a wonderful caring spirit that made everyone smile.
After retiring she volunteered working at MedCenter One and was a member of the Catholic Daughters at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.
She is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" Reichmuth (Otsego, Minn.); daughter, Jane Gypsum and son-in-law, Roger Schnelle (Colorado); son-in-law, David Schaaf (Mandan); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Waltz, Myrna Rivard and Dorothy Montplaisir; brother, Robert Borho; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Mary; husband, Bob; daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Schaaf; daughter-in-law, Peggy Horn-Reichmuth; brothers, Bill and Dick Borho.
Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212.
