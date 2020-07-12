Albina Reichmuth

Albina "Bea" was born Aug. 13, 1926, in Wales, the daughter of Albin and Lucy Borho. She attended Langdon High School and joined the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BS in nursing in 1947. She married Robert "Bob" Reichmuth July 2, 1949, they celebrated 46 years of marriage. She was a registered nurse working in a variety of positions: She was the first nurse for the Minneapolis Arthritis Foundation's mobile services. She worked at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn. In 1968, she moved to Bismarck where she was employed at Q&C Clinic as a surgical supervisor for 15 years until she retired in 1989.