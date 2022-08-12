BEULAH - Albin Herman, 92, Beulah, died peacefully on August 10, 2022, at Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT, Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Prairie View Church of God, Beulah, with Rev. Justin Countryman officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah City Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 PM CDT, Monday, August 15 at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Albin was born on the home place in Beulah, ND, on August 8 , 1930, the fifth of 12 children of Philip and Blanche (Weil) Herman. He attended Beulah Congregational church and was confirmed there also. He was raised and educated in Beulah. Albin served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. On October 17, 1955, he married his loving wife of 66 years, Lilavon Reich. Together they raised their son and two daughters.

Albin and Lil attended the Beulah Church of God for many years. Albin worked construction jobs and was in sales for several years before being hired at Knife River Coal Company, from where he eventually retired. Albin loved to fish, camp, bike, and take walks with his Honey. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grand father. He was constantly tinkering in the garage and yard and was a jack of all trades. He and Lil spent many hours listening to music, bird watching and playing Skip-Bo.

Albin is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Lyle and Peggy Herman, Mandan, ND, and two daughters and sons-in-law; Lois and Robert Fifer and Lora and Michael Sayler, all of Beulah, ND, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings; Agnes, Edna, Dick, Calvin, Lou, Delores, Eddie, Phil, Roy, Duane, and Kenny, and by one grandson, Chauncey Sayler.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.