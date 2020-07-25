Albert Olson

Albert John Olson, 91, passed away on July 21, 2020 at his home in Spring Hill, Tenn.
Born Nov. 28, 1928 in Fairview, Mont., he was the son of Olaus and Karen (Iverson) Olson. After growing up in Charbonneau, Albert joined the US Army and served in the Korean War for two years. He was a Lifetime Member of the American Legion and Lifetime Honorary Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans. After his honorable discharge in 1953, Albert became a member of the North Dakota Air National Guard.
On April 12, 1958, he was united in marriage to Gertrude Haugen. After several years living in Fargo, Albert moved his family to Larimore in 1966. Here he worked for Federal Civil Service at the Grand Forks Air Force Base until his retirement. Albert and family were members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Larimore. In 2005, Albert and Gertrude moved to Mandan, and were members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Bismarck. Most recently, they moved to Spring Hill, Tenn., in 2019, to be closer to two of their children.
Albert was preceded in death by one sister, Clara Carpentier; four brothers, Art, Oscar, Paul and Selmer Olson; two nieces, Jill Olson and Arlene Olson; and two nephews, Arlen Olson and Vernon Olson.
Albert is survived by his wife of 62 years; one daughter, Jonna Olson of Spring Hill, Tenn.; two sons, Jerroll Olson of Madison, Ala., and Greg (Kris) Olson of Redondo Beach, Calif.; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five nieces; and four nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICES are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Larimore. VISITATION will be for one hour prior to the funeral service. INTERMENT will be held at Bellevue Cemetery, Larimore. MILITARY HONORS: Ted Valerius Post 97 of the Larimore American Legion and the North Dakota Army National Guard Honor Team.
BAKKE FUNERAL HOME, LARIMORE.
ONLINE GUESTBOOK: www.bakkefuneralhomes.com.
