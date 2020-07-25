Albert Olson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albert John Olson, 91, passed away on July 21, 2020 at his home in Spring Hill, Tenn.

Born Nov. 28, 1928 in Fairview, Mont., he was the son of Olaus and Karen (Iverson) Olson. After growing up in Charbonneau, Albert joined the US Army and served in the Korean War for two years. He was a Lifetime Member of the American Legion and Lifetime Honorary Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans. After his honorable discharge in 1953, Albert became a member of the North Dakota Air National Guard.

On April 12, 1958, he was united in marriage to Gertrude Haugen. After several years living in Fargo, Albert moved his family to Larimore in 1966. Here he worked for Federal Civil Service at the Grand Forks Air Force Base until his retirement. Albert and family were members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Larimore. In 2005, Albert and Gertrude moved to Mandan, and were members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Bismarck. Most recently, they moved to Spring Hill, Tenn., in 2019, to be closer to two of their children.

Albert was preceded in death by one sister, Clara Carpentier; four brothers, Art, Oscar, Paul and Selmer Olson; two nieces, Jill Olson and Arlene Olson; and two nephews, Arlen Olson and Vernon Olson.