Albert Imhoff, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 2, 2020, at his home in Bismarck, ND.
Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held. Friends are invited to join through live streaming starting at 10:30 on Wednesday, May 6 at www.youtube.com/goodshepherdlutheranchurch. Friends are invited to attend a public visitation on Tuesday, May 5 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, from 4:30-6:30, but there will be a limited number of people allowed in the building at one time.
Albert was born April 2, 1928, to Jacob and Christiana (Iszler) Imhoff. He was raised on a farm northeast of Burt, ND with his nine siblings. Albert attended rural schools in Solen Township through the 8th grade. At age 16, Albert and his brother, Otto, farmed together on land they rented. It was here that Albert’s lifelong love of farming started.
In 1948, Albert helped build the St. Vincent’s Catholic School in Mott before being inducted into service in 1952. He courageously served his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1954 with the rank of Sergeant, but never retired his deep sense of patriotism. He was decorated with the Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the US Army Freedom Team Certificate. In 2001, he received a 50th Anniversary Korean War Service Medal and Letter of Appreciation from the President of the Republic of Korea. In 2018, Albert was recognized for 60 years of membership in the American Legion.
Albert married Adeline Pekas on June 4, 1956, in Mott, ND. In 1957, they purchased their farm north of Burt, which they would call home for over 40 years. They were blessed with two daughters, Sandra and Shelly. In 1999, Albert semi-retired from farming, and he and Adeline moved to Bismarck.
Together, Albert and Adeline enjoyed a wonderful life in Bismarck. They traveled extensively on bus tours and made many great friends. They especially enjoyed a trip to Florida to celebrate their 50th Anniversary and cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska with their family. While living in Bismarck, they were very involved in the lives of their grandchildren and cheered them on in many sporting and musical events. In 2018, Albert joined his fellow servicemen on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Albert had a kind heart and was always willing to help others. He truly enjoyed picking up the check when dining out with family and volunteering through Wreaths Across America and Meals on Wheels. Albert cherished his friendships and tried to never miss their coffee times together. He believed in a job well done, and was meticulous when it came to tasks and his bookkeeping of farming business. He was a faithful steward of God’s creation and devoted much of his life to farming the land. He had a passion for driving his big green machines and collecting John Deere memorabilia. Even at age 91, Albert loved helping his son-in-law combine and said it was the best he felt during that time. The world is a better place because of Albert’s work ethic, honor, integrity, and compassion he so generously shared with everyone he met.
Albert will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, wonderful grandpa and great-grandpa, as well as never saying no to an ice cream treat.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Adeline; his daughters Sandra (Cliffton) Levorsen and Shelly (Todd) Steinwand; grandchildren Alicia Schlenner, Christopher (Chelsea) Levorsen, Jill (Benjamin) Kringstad, Jessica (Mitchell) Smette, Andrew Steinwand (fiancée, Maggie Pearson); great-grandchildren Annika, Blake, Adelynn, and Berckley Schlenner, Kimber and Reese Levorsen, and Ella Kringstad, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Christiana Imhoff; five sisters: Lydia Reich, Elsie Ganthner, Esther Haase, Emma Lillethun, and Lorine Okken; six brothers: Emil, Otto, Christian, Johnnie, and infant twins, John and Albert.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials can be made to Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN, Wreaths Across America, or Strikepoint Handbell Choir of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Albert’s family thanks the Sanford Hospice staff, especially Nurse Susie, for caring for him with such respect and compassion.
