Albert Imhoff

Together, Albert and Adeline enjoyed a wonderful life in Bismarck. They traveled extensively on bus tours and made many great friends. They especially enjoyed a trip to Florida to celebrate their 50th Anniversary and cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska with their family. While living in Bismarck, they were very involved in the lives of their grandchildren and cheered them on in many sporting and musical events. In 2018, Albert joined his fellow servicemen on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Albert had a kind heart and was always willing to help others. He truly enjoyed picking up the check when dining out with family and volunteering through Wreaths Across America and Meals on Wheels. Albert cherished his friendships and tried to never miss their coffee times together. He believed in a job well done, and was meticulous when it came to tasks and his bookkeeping of farming business. He was a faithful steward of God’s creation and devoted much of his life to farming the land. He had a passion for driving his big green machines and collecting John Deere memorabilia. Even at age 91, Albert loved helping his son-in-law combine and said it was the best he felt during that time. The world is a better place because of Albert’s work ethic, honor, integrity, and compassion he so generously shared with everyone he met.