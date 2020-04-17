× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Albert Hoerner, 71, Mandan, passed away April 9, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital. Funeral Services will be private family only, with burial in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Albert was born Sept. 16, 1948 at Mott to John and Katherine (Friesz) Hoerner. He was raised and educated in Mott. He worked many years for the Mandan School District. He enjoyed all the kids at the school. He married Linda Sayler on Aug. 16, 2003.

He liked doing woodworking out in his shop, gardening, fishing and dancing with his favorite partner, Linda.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Beverly (Mike) Klostreich, Alicia (Josh) Pruitt, Andrea (Jordon) Bevan, Lory (John) Norton, and Cheryl Tippett; sons, Jamie (Ann Marie), Jodie (Mellissa) Fleckenstein and Paul (Lori) Hardy; brother, LeRoy (Sandy); numerous grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; special Aunt and Uncle, Stanley and Mary Ann Bader.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

