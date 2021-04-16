Albert Doffee

Albert was born Oct. 30, 1932, the son of John and Karolina (Flemmer) Doffee. He grew up on the family farm, the youngest of 13. He attended rural school and worked on the family farm until 1950. For the next two years he worked on the Garrison Dam. In 1952 he served two years in the Army and was honorably discharged. In 1954 he returned to construction. In 1967 he joined the Iron Workers Local 793. He worked in N.D. and Minneapolis areas. Albert retired in 1995 and lived in the Bismarck area until the time of his death. He was a lifetime member of the VFW.