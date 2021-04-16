Albert Doffee, 88, Bismarck, passed away April 14, 2021 at Sanford Hospital with his family at his side.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth St., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the church's website.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Eastgate Funeral Services, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck, with a vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will also continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Albert was born Oct. 30, 1932, the son of John and Karolina (Flemmer) Doffee. He grew up on the family farm, the youngest of 13. He attended rural school and worked on the family farm until 1950. For the next two years he worked on the Garrison Dam. In 1952 he served two years in the Army and was honorably discharged. In 1954 he returned to construction. In 1967 he joined the Iron Workers Local 793. He worked in N.D. and Minneapolis areas. Albert retired in 1995 and lived in the Bismarck area until the time of his death. He was a lifetime member of the VFW.
Albert is survived by his son, Alan (Sandy) Doffee, Bismarck; grandchildren, April (Jason) Schmitt and Amy (Matt) Collins, all of Bismarck; great-grandchildren, Brandee (Jace) Timpe, Brooke Schmitt (Kaden Seidel), Brody and Brevyn Collins, Bismarck; great-great-grandson, Jaxx Timpe; many nieces and nephews and special niece and godchild, Lisa Raber Hansen.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Karolina; sisters, Pauline Morast, Terry, Mont., Bertha Neubauer, Portland, Ore., Eva Wegner, Beulah, Martha Pearson, Phillip, S.D., Esther Morris, Merced, Calif.; brothers, August, Beulah, Phillip, South Carolina, Otto, Utah, and Sammy, Tenn.; half-sister Rose and half brothers, John and Henry, all of Beulah.
