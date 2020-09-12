Albert Ackerman, 98, of Wishek, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Wishek Living Center, Wishek. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Faith Community Church, Wishek. A livestream of Albert's funeral service will be available on the Faith Community Church of Wishek Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek. Burial will take place at the Wishek City Cemetery, Wishek.

Albert Walter Ackerman was born Oct. 2, 1921, to Fred and Emma (Sayler) Ackerman on the family farm northwest of Wishek, which was where his grandparents homesteaded. Albert attended country school thru the eighth grade, he then went on to graduate from Wishek High School in 1940. He went to work farming with his dad and brother Erwin until he was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1945. He served in the Pacific Theatre and received an Honorable Discharge from the Navy in 1946 when he then returned to the family farm. Albert was confirmed as a member of Johannesthal Reformed Church, northwest of Wishek and later became a member of St. John Congregational Church in Wishek to what is now Faith Community Church. Albert served on the church board and several committees through the years.