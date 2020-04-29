× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Alan James Velander, M.D. (1938-2020)

Dr. Alan Velander, 81, Bismarck, passed away at St. Alexius Hospital on April 23, 2020. For 25 years, he served the Bismarck/Mandan area as a surgeon specializing in urology, from 1973-98.

He was born Sept. 15, 1938 in Minneapolis to Byron and Elsie (Jacobson) Velander and grew up in the Twin Cities suburb of Richfield. Although a self-confessed mediocre student, Alan nonetheless graduated from the University of Minnesota and continued on to its medical school. During his residency at the U. for urology, he met Shirley Mae Lemke, a nurse at Hennepin County Hospital, and they were married Oct. 15, 1965. They would remain inseparable for the ensuing 55 years and raised three sons, Byron, Sidney and Alan II.

In 1970, done with his residency, Dr. Velander began three years of service in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, stationed on the island of Okinawa in the Pacific Ocean. In 1973, he moved to North Dakota and soon after began a private medical practice, first in Mandan and then in Bismarck, that would last until 1998, when he retired. He worked as a surgeon at all the Bis/Man hospitals, as well as several smaller regional hospitals, including in Linton, Wishek and Ashley.