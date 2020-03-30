Alan Hathaway

Alan Orville Hathaway entered the presence of Christ while surrounded by his family on March 26, 2020 at Garrison. He was born to Vernie and June (Westervelt) Hathaway in Big Timber, Mont., May 3, 1936.

Alan grew up in Big Timber. He attended Lee College in Cleveland, Tenn. where he met the love of his life, Gisella (Polly) Hanke. They married in 1957 and entered a life of Pastoral ministry. They shared almost 63 years of life together, in love with one another and their Lord. They had four children together.

Over his long career in ministry he served as pastor to 13 churches in nine different states. He also served as Overseer for the Church of God, Cleveland, Tenn. in Western Canada and the North Central Region. He was a member of the Garrison Church of God. His last pastorate was of the Riverdale Community Church, which he continued to serve until his death.

Alan had a boisterous and beautiful singing voice, he traveled with two quartets during college, served as a minister of music and produced two record albums. He always had a song in his heart. His yodeling was a delightful surprise that always brought a smile.

During his life Alan held many jobs to supplement his income. Wherever he worked he was bright spot. His last employment in Garrison was for BHG. He deeply enjoyed those he worked with.