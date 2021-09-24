Al Breuer Jr.

In addition to teaching, Al served as the Athletic Director at Hughes Junior High School for many years and coached just about every middle school sport including baseball, football, basketball, volleyball, and track and field. He was honored when the Hughes Junior High gymnasium was named the Al Breuer gymnasium. The athlete Al was most proud of was his son, Jim. For all of Jim's baseball years, from Little League to Legion baseball, Al was his coach. Al and Jim dedicated their summers to baseball which led to Jim being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was one of the highlights of Al's life to watch his son play minor league baseball.

Al's five granddaughters were also a very special part of his life. In 2013, Al and Karen took the entire family to Disney World in Florida. It was one of his most favorite trips. Being a grandpa meant the world to Al. He spent many hours picking up his granddaughters from school, taking them to their activities, and coaching each of them in their chosen sports. If there was a dance recital, game, meet, match, or tournament, he was there cheering on his girls.