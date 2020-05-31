× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Agnes Messer, 94, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on May 28, 2020, at the Via Christi Senior Village in Wichita. Private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery with Father Jim Weldon officiating.

Agnes is survived by four daughters, Marcella Harlan, Valerie (Marc) Calvert, Peggy (David) Howe and Becky (James) Wheeler; eight grandchildren, Allyn Harlan, Aric Harlan, Stephanie Mitchell, Charley Ann Ahlstedt, John (Gail) Ginther, Marie Bartholomew, Mathew (Jina) Sugg and Ryan Sugg; 19 great-grandchildren, and four sisters, Darlyne (Ray) Best, Charlotte (Bob) Landenberger, Ruth (Pat) Brown, Barbara Vaith.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husbands, LeRoy Kateley and LeRoy Messer; daughter, Bonnie Ahlstedt; son-in-law, Steve Harlan; grandson, James Messer; granddaughter, Ali Wheeler; grandson-in-law, William Mitchell; four brothers and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and The Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.

Arrangements are with Downing and Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.