Agatha Meier

Agatha "Aggie" Meier, 90, from Mott passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Mott.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Aggie will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Mott. Father Stephen Folorunso will officiate with burial in Sunnyslope Cemetery at Mott. Services will be livestreamed through Aggie's obituary on the website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com. Following the graveside service, a time of fellowship and a luncheon will be held at Dale Meier farm north of Burt.

A public visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Mott. A private family Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Aggie is survived by six children Rod (Ida), Regent; Fred (Delilah), Prior Lake, Minn.; Ed (Denise), Mandan; Delmar (Joan), Dickinson; Carol (Greg) Klein, Bismarck; Dale (Brenda), Mott; 14 grandchildren Erica (Eric), Jon (Amanda), Jeremy, Josh (Kristy), Zack, Brittany, Charity (Justin), Nicole (Jordan), Sarah, Andrea (Tavis), Anthony (Liz), Naomi, Andrew and Madison and 15 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings, Regina (Tom) Nistler, Vince (Cheryl), Vic (Donna), Margie Katus, Pat (Anna), Larry and Eugene.