Adeline McCurley, 81, Hettinger, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020. She was an inspiration to many. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Evanson-Jenson Chapel, 2nd Ave and 7th St, Hettinger.

Adeline was born to Fred and Martha (Sieler) Rieger on July 8, 1938 in Wakpala, S.D. She married John P. Kuntz on May 3, 1954, and to this union four children were born – Ronald John Kuntz, Susan Schmidt, Allan Gene Kuntz, and Jeannee Ann Wolf. Adeline was a waitress for 25 years.

She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, over the road trucking, reading, and crafts. She also liked to spend time gardening and canning.

She is survived by her children, Susan (Jake) Schmidt, Mandan; and Allan (Loretta) Kuntz, Haynes; grandchildren, Amanda Kuntz, Lincoln; Jake (Jailea) Schmidt III, Mandan; Nicholas Wagner Kuntz, Haynes; John (Vicky) Wolf, Hettinger; and Paul (Molly) Wolf, Hettinger; great-grandchildren, Tatum Schmidt, Mandan; Mariah Torres, Mandan; Jailee Wolf, Hettinger; Jett, Annie, and Brantley Wolf, Hettinger; and Brodi Markel, Mandan; sister, Ruth Sharp, Rapid City, S.D.; brother, Leonard Rieger, Puyallup, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Kuntz; son, Ronald John Kuntz; daughter, Jeannie Ann Wolf; and grandson, Michael David Schmidt.

