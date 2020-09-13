Adam Ressler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adam Martin Ressler, 74, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Adam was born in Mandan, North Dakota, to Jack and Caroline (Schaff) Ressler Apr. 30, 1946. In 1972 Adam married the love of his life, Joyce Emineth and together they raised three children.

Adam served in the United States Navy. After the Navy he drove trucks with his brothers in North Dakota and eventually moved with his family to Minnesota in 1987. He retired from USPS 2012 but often said he hadn't worked in years because he was just going for an early morning drive in the country. Adam enjoyed a good laugh and had a great sense of humor. He loved to play pinochle and fantasy football with his friends and family.

Adam will be remembered fondly by his family. He is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Joyce, Apple Valley MN; children, Martin (Cali) Ressler, Lakeville MN; Monty (Natalie) Ressler, Eagan MN; Amanda Ressler (Emeric Dwyer) Roseville MN; sister, Marian (John) Grasl, Bismarck ND; brother, Melvin (Shirley), Bismarck ND; and his 8 grandchildren; Trystan, Jackson, Keaton, McKenna, Gabriel, Benjamin, Arthur, Eleanor; as well as his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Harry and Eddie; and infant sister, Amelia.

A private family service will be held at the Church of the Risen Savior, and he will be buried at the ND Veterans Cemetery at a later date.