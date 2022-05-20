BISMARCK - Aaron Lynn "Bud" Johnson, 93, Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away December 13, 2021, at a local care center. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, Bismarck with Rev. Leanne Simmons officiating. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia later. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Born October 7, 1928, in Bismarck to Ole and Effie (Martinson) Johnson, he graduated from Bismarck High School and Concordia College in Moorhead Minnesota. During his time in the US Air Force, he attended Syracuse University and earned a BA in Russian Language and Area Studies.

Bud worked for Shell Oil Company in their Exploration and Production Department and after that as an oil and gas economic analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency. Initially, he researched the Soviet Union's oil and gas industry; however, after the OPEC Oil Embargo, his portfolio grew to covering oil production in the Middle East, Mexico, Africa, the North Sea, and Southeast Asia. Two of his research papers were cited in an official declassified CIA publication, "Analysis of the Soviet Union 1947-1991", a collection of Cold War Studies prepared for a Princeton University Symposium of Russian Scholars in 2001.

Bud married the love of his life, Kathleen (Kay) Anderson on July 30, 1951. For 47 years, until Kay died from cancer, their adventures included a year living in Baveno, Italy, six months in Menton-Roquebrun, and two weeks rebuilding the Chateau and houses in St. Victor La Coste, France.

Bud is survived by his daughter, Lynn Dodge; grandson, Michael (Amanda) Dodge; great-grandson, Brady, of Bismarck; nieces; nephews; and their families.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws: Clifford and Grace Anderson; his wife, Kay; his daughter, Paula Dachis; brother and sister-in-law: Carvel and Jeanette Johnson; older sisters and husbands: Rachel and Richard Garmer, and Olive and Lloyd Schwiebert.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the National Parks Foundation, Georgetown Cancer Center, Bismarck High Football, or a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.