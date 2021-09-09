Births - Sept. 9 Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusSon, Ayla and Matthew Clendenen, Mandan, 6 p.m. Sept. 3. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Chinese car maker targets European market Hochul, Bloomberg visit 9/11 Memorial AP Hochul, Bloomberg visit 9/11 Memorial Democrats: Fort McCoy refugees are properly vetted AP Democrats: Fort McCoy refugees are properly vetted If a supervolcano explodes, Earth could feel it for thousands of years AP If a supervolcano explodes, Earth could feel it for thousands of years Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nubs of News Births - Sept. 4 Sep 4, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Sept. 3 Sep 3, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Sept. 1 Sep 1, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Sept. 2 Sep 2, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Sept. 8 Sep 8, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 26 Aug 25, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 27 Aug 27, 2021 CHI St. Alexius