 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births - Sept. 29
BIRTHS

Births - Sept. 29

{{featured_button_text}}

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Ian and Abigail Lamontagne, Bismarck, 5:25 p.m. Sept. 22.

Son, Jessica Hofstad, Bismarck, 9 p.m. Sept. 22.

Twin sons, John and Ivone Helm, Beulah, 7:45 a.m. and 7:47 a.m. Sept. 23.

Daughter, Mario Ost and Carin Frenchick, Minot, 5:17 p.m. Sept. 24.

Son, Amber and Ben Schafer, Bismarck, 12:50 p.m. Sept. 25.

Daughter, Sawyer Zingg and Katelynne Teske, Bismarck, 12:59 p.m. Sept. 25.

Son, Zach and Paxtyn Steckler, Dickinson, 2:56 a.m. Sept. 26.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News