Births - Sept. 29

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Ian and Abigail Lamontagne, Bismarck, 5:25 p.m. Sept. 22.
Son, Jessica Hofstad, Bismarck, 9 p.m. Sept. 22.
Twin sons, John and Ivone Helm, Beulah, 7:45 a.m. and 7:47 a.m. Sept. 23.
Daughter, Mario Ost and Carin Frenchick, Minot, 5:17 p.m. Sept. 24.
Son, Amber and Ben Schafer, Bismarck, 12:50 p.m. Sept. 25.
Daughter, Sawyer Zingg and Katelynne Teske, Bismarck, 12:59 p.m. Sept. 25.
Son, Zach and Paxtyn Steckler, Dickinson, 2:56 a.m. Sept. 26.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!