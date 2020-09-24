 Skip to main content
Births - Sept. 24
BIRTHS

CHI St. Alexius

Son, Jonathan and Lea Berger, Bismarck, 11:13 p.m. Sept. 20.

Son, Luke and Jean Nasers, Mandan, 10:20 a.m. Sept. 21.

Daughter, Andy and Steph Fuchs, Bismarck, 1:40 p.m. Sept. 21.

 

 

 

 

 

