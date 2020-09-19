 Skip to main content
Births - Sept. 19
BIRTHS

CHI St. Alexius

Son, Tony and Kylie Wood, Watford City, 1:44 p.m. Sept. 14.

Daughter, Megan and Dusty Milligan, Selby, S.D., 7:41 a.m. Sept. 15.

Son, Cassandra Rose and Brian Schauer, Lincoln, 12:09 p.m. Sept. 15.

 

 

