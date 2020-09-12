 Skip to main content
Births - Sept. 12
BIRTHS

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Andrew and Melanie Staiger, Mandan, 6:19 a.m., Aug. 9. 

Daughter, Slade and Oceanna Warnock, Mandan, 4:04 p.m., Aug. 9. 

