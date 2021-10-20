Births - Oct. 20 Oct 20, 2021 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusDaughter, Amanda Price and Bruce A. Feist Jr., Mandan, 12:33 p.m. Oct. 16. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - Oct. 13 CHI St. Alexius Births - Oct. 15 CHI St. Alexius Births - Oct. 14 CHI St. Alexius Births - Oct. 16 CHI St. Alexius Births - Oct. 12 CHI St. Alexius Births - Oct. 9 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video Watch Now: What does Lake Mead’s drought mean for the West? Watch now: Roundabout ribbon cutting Watch now: Roundabout ribbon cutting Watch now: Budget planning process for coronavirus aid Watch now: Budget planning process for coronavirus aid Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill AP Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill