Births - Oct. 16 Oct 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusDaughter, Thomas and Rebecca Hoopes, Bismarck, 7:52 a.m. Oct. 12. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut UN claims millions more people are hungry AP UN claims millions more people are hungry No quarantine required in Sydney for vaccinated international travelers AP No quarantine required in Sydney for vaccinated international travelers First Balloon World Cup takes place in Spain AP First Balloon World Cup takes place in Spain Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nubs of News Births - Oct. 12 Oct 12, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Oct. 13 Oct 13, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Oct. 9 Oct 9, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Oct. 6 Oct 6, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Oct. 14 Oct 14, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Oct. 15 Oct 15, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Oct. 7 Oct 7, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Oct. 1 Oct 1, 2021 CHI St. Alexius