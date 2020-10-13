Births - Oct. 13

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Chelsea and Jordan Hale, Parshall, 5:41 p.m Oct. 6.
Son, Amelia Jensen, McLaughlin, S.D., 9:24 a.m. Oct. 6.
Son, Rebecca and Hunter Obrigewitch, Bismarck, 12:40 p.m. Oct. 8.
Daughter, Mandy and Jeremy Guinn, Bismarck, 5:13 a.m. Oct. 8.
Daughter, Syvilla and Donte Thornton, Bismarck, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 9.
Son, Dean and Lindsey Chumley, Bismarck, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 9.
Son, Josh Staiger and Courtney Johnson, Bismarck, 8:48 a.m. Oct. 10.
