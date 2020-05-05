Births - May 5

CHI St. Alexius
Son, Robert Sauer and Ashley Myklebust, Bismarck, 9:56 p.m. April 28.
Daughter, Caleb and Allison Cofer, Flasher, 2:26 p.m April 28.
Son, Clint and Racel Risovi, Dickinson, 7:47 a.m. April 28.
Son, Josh and Brianne Jacob, Bismarck, 5:22 p.m. April 29.
Son, Greg and Rachel Kmetz, Bismarck, 7:42 a.m. April 29.
Daughter, Fabian Finley Sr. and Loni Vicenti, Bismarck, 3:14 p.m. May 1.
Sanford Health
Son, Kristin and Bryce Weisser, Bismarck, 6:11 p.m. April 30.
