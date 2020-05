Births - May 19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHI St. Alexius

Twin daughters, Kyle and Casey Orgaard, Bismarck, 7:41 a.m. and 7:42 a.m. May 12.

Daughter, Ryan and Sawyer, Bismarck, 2:55 a.m. May 16.

Sanford Health

Daughter, Lindsay and Daniel Hoff, Washburn, 12:38 p.m. May 13.

Son, Bethany and Tyler Boehm, Mandan, 6:21 a.m. May 14.

Twin daughters, Megan and Daniel Kovar, Bismarck, 11:22 and 11:25 a.m. May 14.

Son, Josie Lind and Nathan Schlosser, Minot, 9:55 p.m. May 15.

Son, Gisele and Deon Carter, New Town, 11:17 p.m. May 15.

