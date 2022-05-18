 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births - May 18, 2022

CHI St. Alexius

Son, RJ and Tracey Miller, Bismarck, 7:18 a.m. May 14.

Daughter, Charles Cord and Kristen Barnett, Menoken, 9:54 a.m. May 14. 

Son, Caitlin and Nick Jangula, Bismarck, 12:46 p.m. May 15. 

