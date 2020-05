Births - May 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Sam and Lacey Mettler, Mandan, 11:06 a.m. May 6.

Daughter, Ryan and Ashley Dressler, Bismarck, 12:28 p.m. May 6.

Daughter, Ian and Jaimee Macdonald, Bismarck, 11:11 p.m. May 6.

Son, Adam and Elicia Meidinger, Bismarck, 6:20 a.m. May 8.

Son, Mr. and Mrs. Hintz, Dickinson, 9:23 a.m. May 8.

Son, Shayna Enloe, Mandan, 12:17 p.m. May 8.

Sanford Health

Son, Siri and John Coleman, Bismarck, 3:02 p.m. May 7.

Son, Kelsey and Travis Dahl, Bismarck, 2:57 p.m. May 8.

